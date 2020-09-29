Pubs, hotel bars and restaurants will have to shut at 23:00 in Northern Ireland under new rules for the hospitality sector.

They will come into force from midnight on Wednesday.

Stormont ministers gave details of the decision in the assembly on Tuesday.

No alcohol or food will be served after 22:30 and all customers must leave by 23:00, said First Minister Arlene Foster.

Mrs Foster said the executive recognised the risk, but stressed gatherings in homes were currently illegal, following new restrictions imposed last week on household visits.

