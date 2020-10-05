BBC NI's virtual tour of the 18 Assembly constituencies lands in Mid Ulster.
Presenter Mark Devenport is joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Keith Buchanan (DUP), Linda Dillon (SF) and Patsy McGlone (SDLP) to discuss Covid-19, current restrictions, brexit among other issues.
It's the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly constituencies.
Strangford is up next - Email us your questions to inside.politics@bbc.co.uk
