Inside Politics Q&A visits Strangford
The latest constituency stop for Inside Politics Q&A is Strangford, with presenter Mark Devenport joined by former DUP minister Michelle McIlveen, former Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt and Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.
This week they discuss schools and whether they should have fully reopened; the lack of support for musicians and artists; and the impact Brexit will have on the local area.
