BBC News

Coronavirus: What are Northern Ireland's new Covid rules?

New Covid-19 hospitality restrictions are to come into effect across all of Northern Ireland at 18:00 BST on Friday.

The NI executive has also agreed that schools will close for two weeks, including the half-term holiday, until Monday 2 November, when their closure will be reviewed.

BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny gives you a run down of everything else you need to know.

Graphics by Peter Hamill and edit by Jordan Kenny

Published
22 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland