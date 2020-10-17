People in the north west are being encouraged to celebrate Halloween at home by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Earlier this month, the council announced that many of the live Halloween Festival events would not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council area has one of the highest infection rates of coronavirus in the UK.

The eight-day festival usually draws thousands to the city and is billed as the biggest Halloween party in Europe

This year, people are invited to "keep the spirit of Halloween alive" by engaging in online activities and entertainment.

Derry City and Strabane Mayor Brian Tierney told BBC News NI cancelling Halloween celebrations in Derry was "like cancelling Christmas".

"While it was a tough decision, I believe it was the right decision," he said.

Digital Journalist Mike McBride