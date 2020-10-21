BBC News

Coronavirus: Ulster Hospital staff urge public to follow Covid rules

The Ulster Hospital's intensive care unit is at capacity with half of the patients testing positive for Covid-19.

Staff are working hard to maintain all services but with coronavirus rates increasing across Northern Ireland, it is becoming more difficult.

Dr Bob Darling and Natalie Wilson, who work on the ward, spoke to BBC News NI about the current situation.

