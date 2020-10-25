Long waiting times for children's spinal surgery in Northern Ireland are likely to rise further due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Children are waiting more than a year for urgent surgery to treat scoliosis, a condition where the spine curves abnormally to one side.

Some are waiting almost two years for routine surgery.

Olivia McMahon, 13, from Lisburn, County Down, speaks to BBC News NI about her deteriorating condition as she waits for surgery.

Video journalist: Ciara Colhoun