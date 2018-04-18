Darragh O'Neill has become an internet sensation at just four years old.

Footage of Darragh discussing what his day's work would entail went viral after his mum posted it on social media.

Having been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, Darragh has now been dubbed 'Tyrone's busiest man'.

Darragh and his mum Caroline spoke to BBC News NI about what the new found fame has been like.