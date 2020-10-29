Concern over oxygen availability at Altnagelvin

“We have people who are really ill in this hospital.”

Sean Gibson, head of estate management at the Western Health Trust, said Altnagelvin is currently using almost three times its normal amount of oxygen.

“I feel very responsible that I can deliver the oxygen they require to get well and take the pressure off the hospital.

“Patients, when they come into the hospital they take for granted that there will be oxygen available to them.

“Well, that’s no longer the case."