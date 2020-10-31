'We highlight our blackness to show our Irishness'
2020 has seen conversations about racism happening across the world and the island of Ireland has been no different.
In response, three friends set up an Instagram page showing the struggles and successes of black people living in Ireland.
The page has gained more than 40,000 followers and has attracted the attention of Annie Mac, Dermot O'Leary and even Leo Varadkar.
