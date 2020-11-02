Schools have reopened after an extended half-term break.

They closed on 19 October as part of tighter Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, extra safety measures will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings for post-primary pupils on school transport.

The education minister said on Monday that parents also had a role to play in keeping schools as safe as possible.

Read the full story here.