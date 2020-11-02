Coronavirus: 'There's a critical role for parents to play'
Schools have reopened after an extended half-term break.
They closed on 19 October as part of tighter Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Northern Ireland Executive.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, extra safety measures will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of face coverings for post-primary pupils on school transport.
The education minister said on Monday that parents also had a role to play in keeping schools as safe as possible.
