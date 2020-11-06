Fermanagh mountain setting for climate change fight

On a County Fermanagh mountain, a helicopter has flown in logs made of coconut fibres to help with the fight against climate change.

They will be used to build dams on Cuilcagh, which will help restore large areas of degraded blanket bog that are currently emitting carbon.

The dams will facilitate the re-wetting of areas which can then be colonised by sphagnum mosses.

That vegetation, layers of which build the peat, will help to trap carbon.