People in Carlingford have held a parade to celebrate the election of Joe Biden as US president.

Mr Biden has roots in County Louth, from where his great-great-grandfather emigrated to the US in the 1840s.

On Sunday the Carlingford pipe band played a special new anthem called Our Local Joe, as residents gathered in the town.

The president-elect's distant cousins - the Finegans - live in the town and were part of the celebrations.