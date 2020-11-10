Domestic abuse survivors in Northern Ireland have told their story to BBC Spotlight.

In Northern Ireland, a domestic abuse call is made to the police on average every 17 minutes.

Alannah Campbell said the turning point for her was when she thought she "could die".

She suffered abuse in a former relationship in London.

"I imagined my family and the impact that would have on them, for me that was the last straw and that was the moment where I realised I had to leave."

BBC Spotlight is due to be broadcast at 22:45 GMT on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through the BBC Action Line.