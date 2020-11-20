Giant portraits of Londonderry pensioners have been displayed around the city to highlight the issue of loneliness.

The art project aims to highlight how self-isolation has cut some older people off from everyday interactions.

Organisers hope to underline how communities need to keep connected despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs, taken at front doors or in gardens, are hanging from fences along Rossville Street.

The exhibition, titled Social Distancing Should Not Mean Social Isolation, has been organised by Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and Gasyard Wall Féile.