People from three households in Northern Ireland will be allowed to meet indoors for five days over the Christmas period, the first and deputy first ministers have said.

The decision will apply to all four devolved nations.

Three households will be allowed to bubble from the 23 to 27 December.

NI is due to begin a two-week lockdown from this Friday until 11 December, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus before Christmas.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill made the announcement at Stormont on Tuesday.