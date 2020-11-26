'I've been waiting in pain for two years'

Hospital waiting times in Northern Ireland have hit a record high, with figures from the Department of Health show more than 327,000 patients are waiting for their first consultant-led appointment.

Many others continue to wait for surgery.

Three people from Cullybackey, County Antrim, told BBC News NI about how the long wait is affecting their lives.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has "apologised unreservedly" to those impacted by cancellations.

