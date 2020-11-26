From market traders in Belfast to hairdressers in County Down, business owners across Northern Ireland will be closing non-essential retail from midnight on Thursday for two weeks.

The so-called circuit breaker is designed to break the chains of transmission and bring down Covid-19 numbers ahead of the Christmas period, as well as ease pressure on hospitals.

However, for business owners, the period means uncertainty after an already difficult year. BBC News NI spoke to several of them to see how they're feeling ahead of the shut down.