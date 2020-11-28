Period poverty: The Belfast school breaking the taboo
Belfast Royal Academy's Pink Paper Bag Project aims to make sanitary products accessible to pupils at the north Belfast school.
On Wednesday Scotland became the first country in the world to make period products free for all.
But in Northern Ireland, there is no official scheme to provide girls with free sanitary products.
The Department of Education said it has developed a business case which sets out options to address the issue of period poverty within schools.
