Following the decision of NI Secretary Brandon Lewis not to hold a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, the issue has been discussed in the Northern Ireland Executive.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in February 1989.

His family has fought a long campaign, involving numerous legal actions, in a bid to have London fulfil a commitment given 20 years ago to hold an inquiry.

Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.