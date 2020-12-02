NI Health Minister Robin Swann has said the first vaccinations against Covid-19 could begin as soon as next week.

On Tuesday, Patricia Donnelly, who is heading up the vaccine rollout programme in Northern Ireland, said seven locations around Northern Ireland had been identified for trusts to use including in leisure centres and hospitals.

Phase-one of the rollout will be available to priority groups such as healthcare workers.

She said: "We'll be working through the exact logistics of the dispatch of the vaccine now from Belgium across to the UK and how we get that distributed throughout our system."

"This is not like other vaccines, it is highly important, staff will have to make an effort to ensure they are vaccinated, albeit some of them will have to travel for that."

