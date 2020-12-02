First Minister Arlene Foster told Wednesday's Stormont briefing that the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is "momentous news", that we have all "yearned for all year".

"Our task now is to deliver our vaccination programme as soon as possible," she said.

"This is our pathway back to normality - a world where can hug our wider family and friends, mark major life events and freely enjoy travel and leisure activities."

