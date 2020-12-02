The first people in Northern Ireland could receive their Covid-19 vaccines as soon as 9 December, BBC News NI understands.

The Ulster Hospital is designated as one of seven vaccine points.

It will facilitate mostly South Eastern Trust staff, but people who live in the area and work for another trust can opt to receive their jab there.

The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use.

