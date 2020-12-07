The coronavirus pandemic is "exacerbating a loneliness crisis" this Christmas, an older people's charity has said.

About 80,000 older people in NI live alone, and this year will likely be the loneliest Christmas many will ever experience, according to Age NI.

"People need to remember to stay connected this year, while staying apart," Age NI's Linda Robinson has said.

Derek Jackson, 88, told BBC News NI the uncertainty surrounding this year meant he is "dreading Christmas".

BBC Northern Ireland's Christmas Appeal 'Staying Connected at Christmas - overcoming loneliness, together' aims to raise awareness of the effects of loneliness and provide support and advice.

The appeal, which will run from Monday, 7 December to Friday, 11 December, is a joint initiative with charities including Volunteer Now, Age NI, Parenting NI, Marie Curie, Barnardo's NI, British Red Cross, Campaign To End Loneliness, Carers NI, Mencap NI and the Royal College of General Practitioners NI.

Digital Journalist: Mike McBride