Non-essential retail and some parts of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland can reopen next Friday, the Stormont executive has agreed.

Many hospitality businesses, including restaurants, cafes and hotels, can resume trading then after the two-week lockdown but must be closed at 23:00 GMT each day.

Pubs that do not serve food will have to remain shut.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive would not impose any further restrictions before Christmas.

