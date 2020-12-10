'It was just a nice, magical moment'

A bus driver has said his detour to let a passenger visit her mother in a care home was "just the right thing to do".

Jacqueline Mason had accidentally got on the wrong bus on her way to the home and could have missed her visiting slot.

Driver Alec Bailey said it "hit his heart" when Jacqueline broke down in tears at that prospect.

He told his other passengers he would take a detour to get her as close to the home as possible.