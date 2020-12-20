'It occupies your mind and it occupies your hands'

For 12 years a group of women from St Cedma’s Parish Church in Larne, County Antrim have met to sew quilts together.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the Parish Piecemakers have not been able to meet up.

They also have not been able to host their annual display of the quilt they made to mark Advent.

With its eye-catching lychgate and standing on an ancient ecclesiastical site, St Cedma’s is a church steeped in history

But because of the pandemic the traditional world of quilting has come into the 21 Century.

The women have made a virtual video tour for their website and Facebook page, attracting views from all around the world.

Anne Marcus from the group talks to BBC News NI.

All pictures of the quilts being made were taken before the pandemic.

Video journalist: Amy Stewart