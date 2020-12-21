Northern Ireland's Education Minister Peter Weir has said it will be an "impossibility" for schools to return to work as normal in January due to the pandemic.

He has outlined plans which would allow post-primary school pupils in non-exam year groups (years 8-10) to be taught remotely from 25 January.

The move is temporary but would be in force for at least two weeks.

However, pupils in primary schools, special schools and post-primary students in years 11-14 will remain in school.

Mr Weir told the Stormont Assembly it was a "fast-moving" situation.

