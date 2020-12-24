Northern Ireland's big freeze of 2010

The 'Big Freeze' of 2010 saw record-breaking low temperatures in Northern Ireland as much of the region was engulfed in heavy snowfall.

According to the Met Office, it was the coldest month in 100 years, with Castlederg in County Tyrone recording -18.7C.

The disruption was widespread, with people queuing for water to use for drinking and washing.

