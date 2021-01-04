Eileen Lynch, 94, was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

She received the jab at her GP surgery on the Falls Road, west Belfast, on Monday.

"I am delighted and privileged to receive the Covid vaccine today," she said.

"I feel like I can really look forward to the year ahead now that I have been vaccinated.

"The nurses, doctors and staff have all been brilliant today so I would also like to say thank you to them.”

Up to 11,000 people aged over 80 across Northern Ireland are set to receive the jab this week.

Thirty GP practices will be administering 50,000 doses of the vaccine, which was approved for use in the UK on 30 December.

It is the second vaccine to be approved in the battle against coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

