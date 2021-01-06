Michelle O'Neill has said the NI Executive had no choice but to introduce new Covid-19 restrictions as the health service is "under huge pressure".

Speaking after a meeting on Tuesday, the deputy first minister said the executive was emphasising a strong "stay at home" message, which is due to become law from 00.01 GMT on Friday.

Ms O'Neill said that with the R - or reproduction - rate of the virus now at 1.8 Northern Ireland was facing "a difficult time ahead".

