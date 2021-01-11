The Western Health Trust's chief executive says hospitals in Northern Ireland are facing the gravest point of pandemic.

The past 48 hours have been the busiest for health trusts since the start of the pandemic, with appeals to off-duty staff to help ease the pressure.

Anne Kilgallen, the Western Trust's chief executive says that one in four people that are currently in hospital, are suffering from Covid-19 and the figure 'will double' by the third week in January.

Some trusts were close to declaring a major incident, which was averted after staff responded to Sunday's call.