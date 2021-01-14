The Church of Ireland should apologise for its involvement in running a Protestant mother-and-baby home in Dublin, one survivor has said.

Paul Graham, 81, spent his early childhood in Bethany Home - a place for unmarried mothers and their children.

The facility was included in an investigation into Ireland's mother and baby homes that found an "appalling level of infant mortality".

The Church of Ireland has said it neither owned nor managed the home.

