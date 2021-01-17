A seven-year-old schoolboy from Belfast has been teaching British Sign Language to classmates throughout the lockdowns.

Jensen Rea, who is deaf in one ear, started making videos on his YouTube channel last April to teach friends at Dundonald Primary School some sign language.

The Year Three pupil often dresses up in elaborate costumes and signs along to his favourite songs for his videos.

Jensen and his mum, Gillian Douglas-Rea, hope the videos will get more children learning BSL.

Video Journalist Mike McBride.