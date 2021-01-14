A respiratory doctor at Belfast's Mater Hospital has warned that hospital oxygen supplies are under "extreme pressure".

He said in the past they did not have to consult other Northern Ireland hospitals about how much oxygen they had.

Dr Magee added that, because of the fire risk, some patients are not allowed to charge their mobile phones due to high oxygen levels in use at the Mater Hospital.

He says hospitals have never had to consider oxygen use and availability to the same extent during previous flu seasons.

"But that is something we are now having to think of," he added.