In the weekly podcast Year'21, BBC Radio Ulster explores how Northern Ireland was created 100 years ago.

Each week a different piece of the story is added. But this is not about 1921, it's about how we got to 2021.

This week's episode, in the company of Tara Mills and Declan Harvey, looks at how the fear of Home Rule led to a split in unionism.

Irish Unionists who insisted the whole of the island must stay in the United Kingdom, and Ulster Unionists who supported a backstop to protect the north-east.

Declan and Tara visit a building considered a spiritual home of Ulster Unionists and delve into the mindset of Unionism then and now.