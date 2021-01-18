NI Domestic abuse bill: Naomi Long apologises to victims
Justice Minister Naomi Long has said new landmark domestic abuse legislation will make people more confident about coming forward to report their offenders.
It makes coercive control a criminal offence for the first time but has been several years in the making.
Mrs Long apologised for the delay in passing the laws, which she blamed on the collapse of the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2017.
