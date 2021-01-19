NI Brexit: 'Food supply issues not down to protocol'
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said some challenges with food supplies "weren't related to the protocol".
Mr Lewis added that the issue was more related to the Covid challenges, as witnessed at the port at Dover.
Mr Lewis told BBC's Radio 4 Today Programme that the UK hoped to agree a permanent solution with the EU over the next few weeks on how to manage the checks and supply chains for Northern Ireland's supermarkets.
