Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots admits he was "emotional" in hospital, as he tells The Nolan Show he has been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on his kidney.

The cancer was discovered when he was in hospital in December for emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

Mr Poots told the BBC's Stephen Nolan the prognosis is good but he needs surgery.

He said he felt empathy for other people in hospital who had been diagnosed with cancer and "could not see a loved one".

