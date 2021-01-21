A County Antrim community group says it has encountered growing levels of poverty since the beginning of the pandemic.

Craig McMahon of Ballyduff Community Redevelopment Group says families are struggling to get money for food, gas and electricity.

"I couldn't feed my kids, I couldn't put heating in, I couldn't put electric in," Ballyduff resident Carol Ann McCann said.

"Without the community group I wouldn't have been able to do that, I wouldn't have been able to feed my kids."