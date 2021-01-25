Covid-19: 'It reduced me to a child and took my mother'
When Jonathan Newell's mother Martina died with Covid-19 last year, fate kept them together.
They were both treated for the virus on the same ward where he worked as a frontline worker.
From March 2020, when the pandemic took hold, Jonathan had volunteered to work on the respiratory ward at Craigavon Area Hospital.
In October, the 45-year-old, his parents and sister all contracted the virus.
