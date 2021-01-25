When Jonathan Newell's mother Martina died with Covid-19 last year, fate kept them together.

They were both treated for the virus on the same ward where he worked as a frontline worker.

From March 2020, when the pandemic took hold, Jonathan had volunteered to work on the respiratory ward at Craigavon Area Hospital.

In October, the 45-year-old, his parents and sister all contracted the virus.

