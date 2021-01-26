First Minister Arlene Foster has said a report into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in NI is "an important first step towards a full understanding of what happened to thousands of women and their children in our recent past".

The Stormont-commissioned research was carried out by Queen's University and Ulster University.

Mrs Foster thanked those women and their children who contributed to the research.

It examined whether a public inquiry should be held into the homes.

