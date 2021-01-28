Covid-19: Priest tells of leading Mass at sister's funeral
A County Armagh priest says he wondered how he would get "the grace, the strength" to lead Mass at the funeral of his sister who died with Covid-19.
Nuala McLaughlin was a 43-year-old social worker from Ballygawley, County Tyrone, and died in hospital just before Christmas.
Her brother Father Peter McAnenly told his family's story to BBC News NI.
