Kellie Larkin says lockdown has improved her quality of life.

The 20-year-old from Country Tyrone has cerebral palsy, is quadriplegic and is a permanent wheelchair user.

She is also non-verbal and uses eye-gaze technology to communicate through a computer.

With the increase of online technology during lockdown, she says it has created more opportunities for her to communicate than ever before.

Kellie is part of Barnardo’s NI Disabled Children and Young People’s Participation Project and in 2020 won the charity’s Young Achiever Award.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken