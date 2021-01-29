Mother and baby homes: 'Survivors want to know who they were'
The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has said he would support a public inquiry into what happened at mother and baby homes across NI.
A Department of Health report on the homes was published on Tuesday.
Archbishop Eamon Martin was speaking on BBC NI's The View programme on Thursday night.
He also agreed that victims of mother and baby homes should be entitled to compensation.
Read more here.
