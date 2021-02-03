Covid: Claustrophobic and unbearable - but lifesaving
It's tight, claustrophobic and, at times, almost unbearable.
But for some of the sickest coronavirus patients the CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine is the last line of defence before a transfer to intensive care.
And for Sister Norma Kenny, who runs a respiratory ward at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, keeping people out of ICU is a priority.
"We have the experience to stay with the patient and to take away that fear factor of intensive care," she told BBC News NI.
You can read the whole story here.
- Published
- 27 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland