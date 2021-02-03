It's tight, claustrophobic and, at times, almost unbearable.

But for some of the sickest coronavirus patients the CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine is the last line of defence before a transfer to intensive care.

And for Sister Norma Kenny, who runs a respiratory ward at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, keeping people out of ICU is a priority.

"We have the experience to stay with the patient and to take away that fear factor of intensive care," she told BBC News NI.

