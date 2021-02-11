BBC News

BAME in NI: 'We are much more than just numbers'

A group of black and minority ethnic women in Northern Ireland have started a campaign to gain more influential positions in public life.

They believe that they have been marginalised from decision-making that affects their lives and that more needs to be done to make their voices heard.

A series of online seminars have been organised by the Londonderry-based North West Migrants Forum in partnership with Belfast Multi-Cultural Association and the Belfast Islamic Centre.

