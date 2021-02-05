BBC News

Footage of confrontation at Ormeau Road memorial event

Northern Ireland's Chief Constable Simon Byrne said police are examining all footage of an incident on Belfast's Ormeau Road during which a man was arrested at a memorial event.

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said the arrest during a commemoration for victims of a 1992 gun attack was "shameful".

Mr Byrne said his officers came across up to 40 people attending the event and approached a man to speak to him about a breach of coronavirus regulations.

Large public gatherings are not permitted under current lockdown rules.

Read more here.

Published
37 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland