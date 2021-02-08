Democratic Unionist Party MP Gregory Campbell has said he will not apologise after he was accused of "race-baiting" in a comment about the number of black people featured in an edition of the BBC's Songs of Praise.

The East Londonderry MP said the programme was "the BBC at its BLM (Black Lives Matter) worst".

On Monday, Mr Campbell said he was opposed to racism "in all its forms".

Some anti-racism groups had called for him to apologise.

"There wasn't a single white person involved in any way on screen," he told BBC News NI.

"If there wasn't a single black person on, the same principle would apply."

Mr Campbell made his original comment in a Facebook post on 31 January.