Covid-19: NI drivers face fines for crossing border
NI residents face fines from Monday if they are caught crossing the Irish border without "a reasonable excuse".
A number of Garda (Irish police) checkpoints were operating along the border on Monday to enforce the new Covid-19 regulations.
The new measures apply to anyone who is "not ordinarily resident" in the Republic of Ireland.
If enforcement is required, a fixed payment notice for €100 (£88) will be issued to each person who is in breach of the regulation, the Garda said.
- Published
- 26 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland